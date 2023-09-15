Eagle Archives, Sept. 15, 1973: Visitors find America oddly cool to the 'Olympics' of motorcycling

There is no reason to argue with the promoters of next week's International Six Day Trial when they call the event the "Olympics of motorcycling."
The trials are, after all, genuinely international, attracting more than 240 riders from at least 18 foreign countries, including Poland, Czechoslovakia and South Africa. The event itself is a time-proven and established one, the first of 47 six day trials having been held in England in 1913. The challenge and rigors of the 1,000-mile course are certainly Olympian in scale. And if money is any index to the prestige of a sports event, then this one must rank among the chosen few.
Joe Thornburg, district manager of the American Motorcycle Association, estimates the total investment in the race, including the cost of the motorcycles, transportation and promotion, "in the neighborhood of $5 million."
There is no reason to suspect exaggeration in the phrase "the Olympics of motorcycling," except that despite considerable publicity and even a presidential welcome, most Berkshire County residents seem unimpressed. And those that are impressed are concerned mostly about the event's impact on the environment of the area. With a few isolated exceptions, the arrival of the "Olympics of motorcycling" has gone uncelebrated. There are no parades scheduled, no banners and welcoming signs are lining the streets, and no American television coverage planned.
Jerry Baljeu, chairman of the Canadian six day team, says that "when I came to town this week I stopped and told my driver that this must be the wrong place. We looked at the map, found out this was the right place, and then I said that this must be the wrong week."
Many of the veteran foreign riders, accustomed to the adulation of mass crowds that are usually drawn to the six day trials in Europe, commented that they were surprised at their lukewarm reception in the United States. They cautioned that they were not upset or indignant, however — just "surprised."
In Europe, according to Bren Moran, an alternate rider with the U.S. team, "motorcycling is as popular as football is here." Other riders concurred.