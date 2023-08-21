Eagle Archives, Aug. 21, 1959: Veteran teacher of citizenship classes has many heart-warming recollections

A man who has taught citizenship classes for immigrants for more than 35 years has seen some of the more encouraging aspects of human nature, you can take it from John L. McIntyre.
Mr. McIntyre is a sprightly gentleman who has just moved to Pittsfield after a long and notable career of teaching such classes for the Rhode Island Deptartment of Education in his home city of Woonsocket, R.I.
He came here to retire because he thinks Pittsfield is "the most up-to-date, progressive and beautiful city in New England" and because he and Mrs. McIntyre wanted to be near their daughter, Mrs. Ernest S. Campagna, and their grandchildren. The McIntyres are living at 232 Second St.
Mr. McIntyre has prepared some 7,000 immigrants for their nationalization examinations, and he has a wealth of anecdotes.
One of his most heart-warming recollections concerns an elderly Albanian woman. "She hardly knew how to hold a pen," Mr. McIntyre recalls. "She signed her pay checks with an X. Her biggest thrill was the day she went to the bank and endorsed her check — with her name — in front of the teller. He was so pleased that he reached through the cage and shook hands with her."
One of his oldest students was a French Canadian man of 86, Mr. McIntyre says. "He gave the reason for getting his papers that he was getting near death, and when he saw St. Peter he wanted to tell him he was an American."
Often his students would get stage fright when facing the examiner. This led to some rather humorous developments. One man drew a blank when asked what flew over the city hall. The answer expected was the American flag, but this man, after some soul-searching, came up with another correct answer … pigeons.
Another man encountered some difficulty because he said on his application he had had no arrests. He had, however, actually had three. When confronted with this, he exclaimed, "But that was just for fighting!"
Some of the difficulties were caused by bureaucrats, however, rather than the applicants, Mr. McIntyre recalls. Once he helped a woman fill out her application. On a line that asked, "Where does your husband reside?" he wrote "Deceased." The Immigration Bureau sent the paper back with the notation, "You failed to state where your husband now resides." Mr. McIntyre sent it back with the line filled in, "Left no forwarding address."