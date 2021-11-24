Celery, roast chicken, dressing, giblet gravy, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, mashed turnips, wax beans, squash pie, rolls and coffee.
Hotel Sheraton menu? Not at all. That’s the Thanksgiving meal to be served tomorrow at the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction.
For the 60 inmates who’ll pull up their chairs to the holiday table, it will be the first jackpot pay-off on their days of spadework in the jail’s nine acres. Some of them have slaved all day over a hot stove to can almost 3800 quarts of vegetables, more than 25 percent above the amount put up last year.
The jail people can’t grow everything they need, but they put up enough to make a big dent in the food bill they present the county. The Thanksgiving dinner, now, was pure Second Street from the chicken right through the potatoes, turnips, beans, squash pie and rolls.
Canning, said Sheriff J. Bruce McIntyre, is done by “selected inmates.” He has found the fellows in for drunkenness are best for this work. (Half the jail inmates are there for that reason.) “They’re mostly 30 day-ers to 90 day-ers, and when they’re sober, they’re darn decent fellows.”
As a matter of fact, the kitchen work is one of the sheriff’s biggest problems. “Every once in a while we get some one who was a cook, and we direct him right to the stove.” But on the whole the cooks who turn up at the jail are few and far between, and mostly “we have to keep training men,” the sheriff says.
It often happens that a man who previously couldn’t tell a double boiler from a spider leaves the jail a pretty handy fellow to have around the kitchen.
The way it is at the jail, four men do all the canning. Under guard Charles F. Thompson’s direction (they call him steward when he’s supervising the kitchen work), the inmates put up 630 quarts of ripe tomatoes; 400 jars of green tomato relish; 55 gallons of sauerkraut; 270 quarts of corn; 656 quarts of beans; 434 quarts of carrots; 600 quarts of beets and 580 quarts of beet greens.
The rest they ate fresh. And a lot have been stored in the 24-foot-square cellar under the chapel. All in all, the nine acres produced 351 bushels of potatoes; 178 bushels of tomatoes; 750 head of cabbage; 75 bushels of turnips; 1000 pounds of winter squash and 12 bushels of summer squash; 7800 ears of corn, 92 bushels of string beans; 12 bushels of carrots; 11 of beets; 40 of onions; 8 of cucumbers; and 20 of Swiss chard. The parsnips are still in the ground.
Then there are the eggs from the chickens. Almost half the 350 birds were caponized and fattened for eating. They’ll be served up on Thanksgiving, Christmas and other holidays and on an occasional Sunday throughout the year.