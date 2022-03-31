NORTH ADAMS — Eight finalists have been selected for the second of two challenges in the Massachusetts Digital Health COVID-19 Innovation Challenge Program involving small business accelerator Lever Inc. and the Massachusetts eHealth Institute at MassTech.
The challenge is designed to find innovative digital health solutions that can help providers treat and monitor their patients remotely, address racial and economic health inequities, and support healthcare workers in recovering from increased stress, anxiety, and burnout brought on by the pandemic.
The finalists include: ASP.MD of Cambridge; BurnCam Medical of Allston; EmPowerYu of Santa Clara, Calif.; HealthJay of Palo Alto, Calif.; One Therapeutics of Boston; Outcome Referrals of Framingham; Rocket Wellness of Wakefield; and The Doctor Lounge of Beverly.
They will now participate in a three-month accelerator program run by Lever, Inc., with a curriculum of lean startup workshops and expert mentoring to help participants develop their solution, business plan, and go-to-market strategy. The finals take place in June.