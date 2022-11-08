William 'Smitty' Pignatelli appears headed for reelection in 3rd Berkshire District

LENOX — Late Tuesday it appeared voters had placed Lenox Democrat William “Smitty” Pignatelli squarely back in his seat representing a swath of the Berkshires in the state Legislature for an 11th consecutive term.

Pignatelli, 63, was challenged by Green-Rainbow party candidate Michael Lavery of Becket. As of approximately 10 p.m. the results from four towns were showing Pignatelli taking at least 85 percent of the vote. MassLive, using Associated Press data, was showing Pignatelli at 10:30 p.m. taking in nearly 90 percent of the 30 percent of votes cast so far.

Lavery, a Becket Select Board member who ran on the party's broader far-left ideological platform, had to overcome Pignatelli’s experience and practical sensibilities.

Pignatelli has held the seat since 2003. His constituency changed this year by redistricting to gain Dalton and drop several towns outside the county — his is now the 3rd Berkshire District.

He appears to be maintaining voter trust with a no-nonsense style that reflects the concerns of a varied demographic of constituents in a rural district where interests range from farming to tourism.

Pignatelli, reached by telephone at home Tuesday night, says he's been hands-on.

“Doing the day-to-day stuff that is very important to people while working on the bigger stuff,” he said of why his constituents continue to support him. “I answer my own phone and I answer my own emails. Even after all these years.”

Lavery, 52, who works at General Dynamics Mission Systems, could not be reached Tuesday night for comment. He positioned himself as a new-blood, farther-left candidate whose agenda includes radical climate change policies, as well as prison and tax reform.

Pignatelli has been troubleshooting the weak spots in a rural Berkshires economy and infrastructure — things like spotty cellphone signals, anemic public transportation and a health care crisis in the county due to low Medicaid reimbursement rates.

Pignatelli says he’s a fan of the creative solution to a host of Berkshire problems.

He told The Eagle that he’d like to push for towns to create funds to pay down the school debt of dentists who commit to setting up shop in the Berkshires, for instance.

Trains are another area where Pignatelli continues to advocate for the oft-forgotten western part of the state. He’s been relentless in his push to include Pittsfield in east-west rail from Boston through Springfield.