Where to vote in Berkshire County

Berkshire County polling sites
Here are the polling places for Tuesday’s elections. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.:
Adams: Department of Public Works garage, 92 N. Summer St.; 413-743-8320
Alford: Town Hall, 5 Alford Center Road; 413-528-4536
Becket: Town Hall, 557 Main St.; 413-623-8934, ext. 11
Cheshire: Senior center, 119 School St.; 413-743-1690
Clarksburg: Senior center; 413-663-8255
Dalton: Community center, 400 Main St.; 413-684-6111
Egremont: Fire station, 175 Egremont Plain Road; 413-528-0182, ext. 11
Florida: Town office, 379 Mohawk Trail; 413-664-6685
Great Barrington: 413-528-3140, ext. 3
• Precincts A, C, D: Fire station, State Road
• Precinct B (Housatonic): Community center, Main Street
Hancock: Hancock Elementary School, Route 43; 413-738-5225
Hinsdale: Town Hall, 39 South St.; 413-655-2301
Lanesborough: Town Hall, 83 N. Main St.; 413-442-1351
Lee: Crossway Village, 21 Crossway St.; 413-243-5505
Lenox: Town Hall, 6 Walker St.; 413-637-5506
Monterey: Town Hall, 435 Main Road; 413-528-5175
Mount Washington: Town Hall, 118 East St.; 413-528-2839
New Ashford: Town Hall, 188 Mallory Road; 413-458-5461
New Marlborough: Town Hall, 807 Mill River Southfield Road; 413-229-8278
North Adams: St. Elizabeth’s Parish Center, St. Anthony Drive (all wards); 413-662-3015
Otis: Town Hall, 1 N. Main St.; 413-269-0101
Peru: Community center, 3 E. Main Road; 413-655-8312
Pittsfield: 413-499-9460
• Ward 1, Precincts A & B: Reid Middle School, 950 North St.
• Ward 2, Precinct A: Morningside Community School, 100 Burbank St.
• Ward 2, Precinct B: Fire station, 9 Somerset Ave.
• Ward 3, Precinct A: Providence Court, 379 East St.
• Ward 3, Precinct B: Egremont Elementary School, 84 Egremont Ave.
• Ward 4, Precinct A: Herberg Middle School, 501 Pomeroy Ave.
• Ward 4, Precinct B: Williams Elementary School, 50 Bushey Road
• Ward 5, Precincts A & B: Berkshire Athenaeum, 1 Wendell Ave.
• Ward 6, Precinct A: Columbus Arms, 65 Columbus Ave.
• Ward 6, Precinct B: Conte Community School, 200 W. Union St.
• Ward 7, Precinct A: Fire station, 54 Pecks Road
• Ward 7, Precinct B: Capeless Elementary School, 86 Brooks Ave.
Richmond: Town Hall, 1529 State Road; 413-553-7409
Sandisfield: Old Town Hall, 3 Silverbrook Road; 413-258-4170
Savoy: Senior center, 720 Main Road; 413-743-3759
Sheffield: Senior center, 25 Cook Road; 413-229-7000, ext. 151
Stockbridge: Town offices, 50 Main St.; 413-298-4170
Tyringham: Town Hall, 116 Main Road; 413-243-1749
Washington: Town Hall, 8 Summit Hill Road; 413-623-2185
West Stockbridge: Village School, 21 State Line Road; 413-232-0300
Williamstown: Elementary school, 115 Church St.; 413-458-9341
Windsor: Town Hall, 1890 Route 9; 413-684-3811