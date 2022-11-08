Voters across the Berkshires will head to the polls today to vote on a number of local and state races, including several ballot questions.

The two highest-profile races locally — for sheriff and district attorney — were decided in September, when Democrats Thomas Bowler and Timothy J. Shugrue easily won their primaries. Bowler will serve another term as Berkshire County sheriff, while Shugrue will replace current DA Andrea Harrington in January.

Neither candidate faces a Republican challenger.

State races of local interest include:

Becket Select Board member Michael Lavery, the Green-Rainbow party candidate, is attempting to unseat longtime Lenox Democratic state Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli to represent the 4th Berkshire District.

State Rep. Paul Mark, D-Peru is running against unenrolled candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield to fill the seat vacated by Adam Hinds. The seat represents the Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden District.

Tara Jacobs, of North Adams, and John Comerford are facing off to represent District 8 — which encompasses western Massachusetts, including the Berkshires — on the Governor’s Council.

Voters will also choose the next governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state and other statewide races. Several ballot questions are also up for a vote.

Nationally, incumbent U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, D-Springfield, is being challenged by Republican candidate Dean Martilli to represent the 1st Congressional District of Massachusetts.

Here’s a list of the polling places for Tuesday’s elections in Berkshires. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Adams: Department of Public Works garage, 92 N. Summer St.; 413-743-8320

Alford: Town Hall, 5 Alford Center Road; 413-528-4536

Becket: Town Hall, 557 Main St.; 413-623-8934, ext. 11

Cheshire: Senior center, 119 School St.; 413-743-1690

Clarksburg: Senior center; 413-663-8255

Dalton: Community center, 400 Main St.; 413-684-6111

Egremont: Fire station, 175 Egremont Plain Road; 413-528-0182, ext. 11

Florida: Town office, 379 Mohawk Trail; 413-664-6685

Great Barrington: 413-528-3140, ext. 3

• Precincts A, C, D: Fire station, State Road

• Precinct B (Housatonic): Community center, Main Street

Hancock: Hancock Elementary School, Route 43; 413-738-5225

Hinsdale: Town Hall, 39 South St.; 413-655-2301

Lanesborough: Town Hall, 83 N. Main St.; 413-442-1351

Lee: Crossway Village, 21 Crossway St.; 413-243-5505

Lenox: Town Hall, 6 Walker St.; 413-637-5506

Monterey: Town Hall, 435 Main Road; 413-528-5175

Mount Washington: Town Hall, 118 East St.; 413-528-2839

New Ashford: Town Hall, 188 Mallory Road; 413-458-5461

New Marlborough: Town Hall, 807 Mill River Southfield Road; 413-229-8278

North Adams: St. Elizabeth’s Parish Center, St. Anthony Drive (all wards); 413-662-3015

Otis: Town Hall, 1 N. Main St.; 413-269-0101

Peru: Community center, 3 E. Main Road; 413-655-8312

Pittsfield: 413-499-9460

• Ward 1, Precincts A & B: Reid Middle School, 950 North St.

• Ward 2, Precinct A: Morningside Community School, 100 Burbank St.

• Ward 2, Precinct B: Fire station, 9 Somerset Ave.

• Ward 3, Precinct A: Providence Court, 379 East St.

• Ward 3, Precinct B: Egremont Elementary School, 84 Egremont Ave.

• Ward 4, Precinct A: Herberg Middle School, 501 Pomeroy Ave.

• Ward 4, Precinct B: Williams Elementary School, 50 Bushey Road

• Ward 5, Precincts A & B: Berkshire Athenaeum, 1 Wendell Ave.

• Ward 6, Precinct A: Columbus Arms, 65 Columbus Ave.

• Ward 6, Precinct B: Conte Community School, 200 W. Union St.

• Ward 7, Precinct A: Fire station, 54 Pecks Road

• Ward 7, Precinct B: Capeless Elementary School, 86 Brooks Ave.

Richmond: Town Hall, 1529 State Road; 413-553-7409

Sandisfield: Old Town Hall, 3 Silverbrook Road; 413-258-4170

Savoy: Senior center, 720 Main Road; 413-743-3759

Sheffield: Senior center, 25 Cook Road; 413-229-7000, ext. 151

Stockbridge: Town offices, 50 Main St.; 413-298-4170

Tyringham: Town Hall, 116 Main Road; 413-243-1749

Washington: Town Hall, 8 Summit Hill Road; 413-623-2185

West Stockbridge: Village School, 21 State Line Road; 413-232-0300

Williamstown: Elementary school, 115 Church St.; 413-458-9341

Windsor: Town Hall, 1890 Route 9; 413-684-3811