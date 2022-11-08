North Adams resident Tara Jacobs leading in Governor's Council race

NORTH ADAMS — Tara Jacobs had a commanding lead over John Comerford late Tuesday in the race for the District 8 seat on the Governor's Council.

With about 38 percent of the vote in just after 11 p.m., Jacobs had 62,886 votes a 36,225 votes, according to The Associated Press.

The Governor's Council meets weekly to approve the governor's appointments for judges, clerk magistrates and members of groups like the Parole Board. The group also weighs in on the governor's pardons and commutations.

District 8 represents Western Massachusetts, including all of Berkshire and Franklin counties, and most of Hampshire and Hampden counties. Councilors serve two-year terms. Retired judge and East Longmeadow resident Mary Hurley, who currently represents District 8 on the council, decided not to run for reelection.

Jacobs, a self-employed marketing consultant, is a member of the North Adams School Committee and Library Board of Trustees.

In September's Democratic primary, Jacobs won a close race that some called an upset when she beat several candidates who were all lawyers in Hampden County.

Comerford ran unopposed in the Republican primary. The Palmer resident is a retired welfare fraud investigator and a veterans' agent in the town of Holland.

The two candidates faced off in a debate in Springfield late last month in which their political differences were made clear.

While campaigning, Jacobs cited priorities like racial and social justice, and better educating people on the role of the Governor's Council. Comerford aimed to bring a conservative Republican voice to the council, and he said he was not in favor of parole or commutations and wanted to see more evaluation of judicial appointments.

Both candidates said they wanted to increase the council's transparency.