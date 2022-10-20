Question 3 would expand beer and wine licenses in Massachusetts

Should the laws around alcohol sales and licensing in Massachusetts be loosened?
That's a question that voters will decide in November when they go to the polls to vote on Question 3.
The initiative proposes to increase the combined number of licenses a retailer can hold for the sale of all alcoholic beverages and beer and wine from nine to 18 by 2031, but will reduce the cap on licenses for the sale of all-alcoholic-beverage from nine to seven.
It will also prohibit self-checkout of alcoholic beverages, make out-of-state licenses an acceptable form of ID for alcohol purchasing, and change the formula under which fines for selling to minors are calculated.
Here's what a "Yes" and a "No" vote mean on Question 3, and what supporters and opponents of the proposed law have to say:
Yes
A yes vote would, according to the Secretary of State's website, "increase the number of licenses a retailer could have for the sale of alcoholic beverages to be consumed off premises, limit the number of 'all-alcoholic beverages' licenses that a retailer could acquire, restrict use of self-checkout, and require retailers to accept customers’ out-of-state identification."
No
A no vote would leave the law unaltered.
What proponents say
The question was proposed and is backed by independent package stores. It was pitched as a compromise with the food stores to avoid a fight over simply lifting the cap on licenses altogether. The 21st Century Alcohol Retail Reform Committee has raised $823,450 over the past two years in support of its ballot measure, mostly from the Massachusetts Package Store Association, and spent $723,565 to make its case to voters. In its Sept. 20 report to the Office of Campaign and Political Finance, it reported having $99,884 left in the bank.
What opponents say
The Maryland-based company Total Wine has launched ads characterizing Question 3 as being bad for consumers, The Boston Globe reported, "by supposedly favoring businesses that sell at higher prices and provide less-expansive selections."
The retailer has seven stories in Massachusetts and is funding the opposition to Question 3 with its own money. A total of $2.1 million has been spent this month, the most that any company has spent to influence a ballot question in the state, the Globe reported.