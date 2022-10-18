Paul Mark and Brendan Phair to face off for state Senate seat that represents Berkshire district

One candidate is a veteran state legislator. The other is a political neophyte who has never run for elected office.
This is the choice that voters face Nov. 8 in the race for the state Senate seat representing the sprawling Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden District.
The race pits current state Rep. Paul Mark, D-Peru, against unenrolled candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield for the seat vacated by Adam Hinds, who decided to not to seek reelection this year so he could enter the lieutenant governor’s race. He failed to qualify for the state Democratic primary.
Mark, 43, who is in the process of moving to Becket where he is building a home, defeated Huff Tyler Templeton III of Williamstown in the Democratic primary in September to qualify for the general election.
Phair, 52, is a paraprofessional at Taconic High School in Pittsfield who has worked in the city’s public schools since 2008 when he began his career as a tutor. He later worked as a special education instructor at Morningside Community School.
Mark has represented the 2nd Berkshire District in the State House since 2011, but that district has been affected by redistricting. The Berkshire County portion of Mark's old district is now part of the 1st Berkshire District.
Mark wouldn’t have run for Senate if Hinds had remained in the race and would have instead sought his old seat in a newly revamped district.
“What pushed me over the edge was the redistricting process,” Mark said. “When they heard that Adam was leaving they proposed a map that eliminated our Senate district altogether. Southern Berkshire was going to be in the Westfield District and Northern Berkshire was going to be with Northampton.”
Several state legislators opposed that idea, “not just in the Berkshire but in Western Massachusetts,” Mark said. “They were outraged.
“So we were able to avoid that after I announced,” he said. “They put out the maps and the district was kept intact. So that’s what ultimately drove me.”
He was also inspired to run because the loss of his House seat drops the members of the Berkshire delegation from five members to four.
“I think people should vote for me because I’ve done a good job in the House,” Mark said. “I have the experience that we need. I’m ready to walk in on day one.”
Phair, when asked why voters should choose him as their next representative, said: “I think I can do a better job."
Phair has never belonged to either party but supports positions that are mostly favored by conservatives. He is pro-life, pro-energy, supports the Second Amendment, favors tax relief and tax cuts. He also opposes the state’s electric car mandate that is scheduled to take effect in 2035.
He voted for Donald Trump in 2020 but believes Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president. Phair has not been vaccinated for COVID-19, despite having contracted the illness himself last year. He is not opposed to vaccinations but believes the decision to get one is a matter of personal choice.
“I’m not a big fan of mandates to begin with,” he said.
Mark is pro-choice, favors standard gun ownership policies and supports measures that help small businesses. He is a proponent of Medicare for All and policies that would relieve student debt.
Mark also is also in favor of more job training and vocational programs, and supports policies that help small businesses.
“This is personal to me,” said Mark, referring to increased vocational opportunities.
Mark’s family struggled while he was growing up, and they went on food stamps after his father was laid off from his job. “This is an opportunity to get out of poverty and stay out of poverty,” Mark said.
For Phair, the passage of the ROE Act two years ago, which increased access to abortions in the United States, is what pushed him to run for office.
He opposes abortion “on demand” but does support it in cases of rape or medical emergency as long as the abortion occurs during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. He favors no exceptions from abortion for incest, unless statutory or forcible rape are involved.
“I feel that if two adults who are related to each other make an incredibly bad decision to have sexual relations that they should not be afforded the opportunity to take the life of that baby,” Phair said. “As difficult and squeamish a topic as that is, unless rape is involved, I don’t think the life of the baby should be taken.”
Mark said he is “100 percent pro-choice. I believe that women deserve the same right to control their health care without the interference of the government as a man does.”
Although both candidates support gun owners’ rights, Mark said he voted against bump stocks, while Phair said he is opposed to measures that ban semi-automatic measures.