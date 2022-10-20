Here's what you need to know about two nonbinding ballot questions that may be on your ballot this November

2 nonbinding questions could be on your ballot
Two nonbinding ballot questions may be on your ballot when you go to the polls on Nov. 8 in Berkshire County.
Question 5 says: “Shall the representative for this district be instructed to vote for legislation to create a single payer system of universal health care that provides all Massachusetts residents with comprehensive health care coverage including the freedom to choose doctors and other health care professionals, facilities, and services, and eliminates the role of insurance companies in health care by creating an insurance trust fund that is publicly administered?”
Question 6 states: “Shall the representative from this district be instructed to vote in favor of changes to the applicable House of Representative rules to make each Legislator’s vote in that body’s Legislative committees publicly available on the Legislature’s website?”
For more information about Massachusetts ballot questions, visit sec.state.ma.us.