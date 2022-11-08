Paul Mark defeats Brendan Phair for state Senate seat that represents Berkshire district

PITTSFIELD — Paul Mark will be Berkshire County’s next state senator.
The Democrat from Peru, who has served in the House since 2011, rolled to victory Tuesday night in his first bout at a higher weight class, easily defeating unenrolled candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield for the state Senate seat in the Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden District.
The sprawling district covers 57 Western Massachusetts cities and towns, including all of Berkshire County and parts of Hampshire, Franklin and Hampden counties.
According to Pittsfield Community Television, Mark had a commanding lead over Phair as of late Tuesday night. With 17.5 percent of the vote in, Mark had 21,411 votes, while Phair had 6,168.
Phair was trailing Mark by more than 15,000 votes with only 17.5 percent of the votes counted as of late Tuesday night. Phair called Mark to concede.
Mark referred to his victory as a "real solid win."
"As I've been going around, the message I've been receiving from this region and this county I thought lined up with a lot of the things I believe in philosophically, and that I think I've worked for during my tenure in the House," he said. "You never take anything for granted. You always act like you're coming from behind and you work as hard as you possibly can. Just to see a really solid win feels really affirming and awesome."
Mark, 43, who is in the process of moving to Becket, decided to run for the Senate seat vacated by Adam Hinds after his former district in the House, the 2nd Berkshire District, was broken up by redistricting. Hinds did not seek reelection this year after he decided to run for lieutenant governor.
Phair, 52, a paraprofessional at Taconic High School, had never run for office at any level. He has never belonged to either major political party.
Mark qualified for the general election by defeating Huff Tyler Templeton III of Williamstown in the Democratic primary in September.
The two candidates were a study in contrasts with Mark a veteran state legislator and Phair a political neophyte.
They also had differing viewpoints on a variety of issues. On abortion rights, Mark was pro-choice while Phair was pro-life. Although he is unaffiliated with either major political party Phair also supported positions that are mostly favored by conservatives. He was also pro-energy, supported the Second Amendment, and favored tax relief and tax cuts. He also opposes the state’s electric car mandate that is scheduled to take effect in 2035.
Mark favors standard gun ownership policies and supports measures that help small businesses. He is a proponent of Medicare for All and policies that would relieve student debt.