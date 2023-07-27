Pittsfield politics are heating up with a preliminary election scheduled for September. Here's who is running

PITTSFIELD — The large field of candidates that have emerged to fill some of the city’s top leadership positions has prompted the need for a preliminary election in two ward races and the mayoral race.

City Clerk Michele Benjamin announced Wednesday that a preliminary election will be held on Sept. 19 to narrow down the number of candidates in Ward 2, Ward 7 and the mayoral race. The top two vote getters in each race will be listed on the ballot for the regular city election on Nov. 7.

Three of the five candidates who pulled nomination papers for the mayor’s race have been certified to be placed on the ballot. City Council president Peter Marchetti, at-large councilor Karen Kalinowsky and former City Council vice president John Krol all received more than the necessary 300 signatures to make it on the ballot.

David Webber and Craig Gaetani, the other two residents who pulled nomination papers for the race, did not turn in the required signature amounts for the race before Friday’s deadline. Gaetani, a previous candidate for several city offices, did turn in signatures for the Ward 6 race. The upcoming election marks the third time that Gaetani and incumbent councilor Dina Lampiasi will go head to head for the seat.

Though Ward 2 Councilor Charles Kronick pulled nomination papers early in the summer, in recent weeks he has repeatedly told his fellow councilors that he will not be seeking reelection. He did not turn in nomination signatures to be placed on the ballot. Kronick has left open a seat representing much of downtown Pittsfield, Morningside and the Allendale neighborhoods.

Three candidates emerged seeking the Ward 2 seat. Alexander Blumin, Soncere Williams and Brittany Bandani are the ward’s certified candidates. Blumin made an unsuccessful run for an at-large council seat in 2019.

In Ward 7, two candidates are running to unseat incumbent Anthony Maffuccio, who served as the ward’s representative between 2004 and 2010 and from 2020 to the present day. Rhonda Serre and Jonathon Morey are the first candidates to challenge Maffuccio for the seat in two elections. Serre previously made a bid for the ward seat in 2017.

Candidates have until Aug. 8 to withdraw from any of the municipal races. A drawing to determine the order candidates are listed on the ballot will be held on Aug. 10.