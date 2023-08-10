The candidate order is set for Pittsfield's preliminary election in September. Who will be first on the ballot?

PITTSFIELD — The first name that will greet voters when they review their ballot for the city's preliminary election on Sept. 19 will be Karen Kalinowsky's.

Kalinowsky's name was the first of the three mayoral candidates' names drawn during a ceremony at Pittsfield City Hall on Thursday. One by one, Assistant City Clerk Heather Brazeau drew names out of a hexagonal raffle drum to determine the order candidates' names will appear on the preliminary election ballot.

The preliminary election will narrow the candidate field in three races: the Ward 2 and Ward 7 council races and mayor's race.

Mayoral candidates will be listed in the following order: Kalinowsky, John Krol and Peter Marchetti.

Candidates for the Ward 2 council seat will appear as follows: Brittany Bandai, Soncere Williams and Alex Blumin. And The Ward 7 council seat will list candidates in the order of incumbent councilor Anthony Maffuccio, Jonathon Morey and Rhonda Serre.