<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

The candidate order is set for Pittsfield's preliminary election in September. Who will be first on the ballot?

mayoral candidates putting slips of paper in ballot box

At City Hall, Pittsfield mayoral candidates Karen Kalinowsky and John Krol add their names to a box along with the name of their other opponent, Peter Marchetti, who was not present, during the official drawing for the order in which their names will appear on the preliminary ballot.

 STEPHANIE ZOLLSHAN — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

PITTSFIELD — The first name that will greet voters when they review their ballot for the city's preliminary election on Sept. 19 will be Karen Kalinowsky's. 

Kalinowsky's name was the first of the three mayoral candidates' names drawn during a ceremony at Pittsfield City Hall on Thursday. One by one, Assistant City Clerk Heather Brazeau drew names out of a hexagonal raffle drum to determine the order candidates' names will appear on the preliminary election ballot.

The preliminary election will narrow the candidate field in three races: the Ward 2 and Ward 7 council races and mayor's race.

Mayoral candidates will be listed in the following order: Kalinowsky, John Krol and Peter Marchetti

Candidates for the Ward 2 council seat will appear as follows: Brittany Bandai, Soncere Williams and Alex Blumin. And The Ward 7 council seat will list candidates in the order of incumbent councilor Anthony Maffuccio, Jonathon Morey and Rhonda Serre. 

woman opens hexagonal rotating box on desk

At Pittsfield City Hall, Assistant Clerk Heather Brazeau randomly draws mayoral candidates’ names from a box, determining the order in which they will appear on the preliminary ballot.

Meg Britton-Mehlisch can be reached at mbritton@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6149.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all