DARRON CUMMINGS — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, right, celebrates in front of Southern California guard Tahj Eaddy, left, after making a basket during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament. Timme scored 23 as undefeated Gonzaga beat USC 85-66. South Carolina, meanwhile, shut out the Texas women in the fourth quarter in a 62-34 win. Gonzaga and South Carolina will head to their respective Final Fours.