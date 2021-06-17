ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE

In this Wednesday, Nov. 17, 1999 file photo, Scotland's Don Hutchinson, center, is mobbed by teammates after scoring against England in their European Championship second leg, playoff soccer qualifier at London's Wembley stadium. The European Championship sees the 115th instalment of international soccer's oldest rivalry when England plays Scotland at Wembley Stadium on Friday, 149 years after the first match between the two nations.