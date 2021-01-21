In order to help commercial customers save money as COVID-19 vaccines continue to be distributed and stored across the state, Eversource is expanding the number of cold storage units that qualify for energy-efficiency incentives.
Incentives are being provided for all Energy Star-certified cold storage products to commercial customers that are rapidly expanding their cold storage capacity to distribute the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which must be kept at subzero temperatures.
Products that qualify for the incentives include all Energy Star-certified models — including more than 90 models from leading manufacturers such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, PHC Corp. of North America, Stirling Ultracold and Eppendorf. The incentive is $1,500 per cold storage unit.
A full list of Energy Star-certified cold storage products can be found at Energystar.gov. Information: ColdStorage@Eversource.com.