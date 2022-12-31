Olena Balai holds a photo of her only son, Viktor Balai, a 28-year-old veteran of the war, in Zdvyzhivka, Ukraine on April 30, 2022. Olena identified his body in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region, on the forest floor. "His brain was leaking out of his head," she said. "The face and mouth were torn apart, the teeth knocked out. There was no space left alive on his body. What pain he bore." She was weeping even as she spoke, her voice a wail of words. "Who would torture a kid?" she said. "I want them to be found and punished." Viktor was her only son. "I have no one else," she said, struggling to breathe. "I don't know how to continue my life."