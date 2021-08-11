ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE

In this Feb. 1, 2015, file photo, New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) intercepts a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Ricardo Lockette during the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game in Glendale, Ariz. The biggest moment in Malcolm Butler's career happened at State Farm Stadium, when the rookie cornerback stepped in front of a Seattle Seahawks receiver at the goalline, intercepted a Russell Wilson pass, and secured a stunning Super Bowl XLIX victory for the New England Patriots. That play was about 6 1/2 years ago. Butler — who is entering his first season with the Arizona Cardinals — is finding out that's an eternity in NFL time.