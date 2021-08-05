NORTH ADAMS — Mask up if you're headed to a city building.
Starting Friday, visitors must wear face coverings in public buildings, Mayor Tom Bernard announced Thursday afternoon.
"The recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the City of North Adams and other communities, including among vaccinated residents, reminds us that the continuing need for caution in the face of the COVID-19 virus, especially in light of new and prevalent COVID variants," a statement from the mayor's office reads.
Buildings affected include City Hall and the library, and those who work in the buildings can take their mask off at their desk if they are vaccinated, the mayor's announcement says.
The tightening of COVID restrictions comes as more than 40 people at North Adams Commons, most of whom were vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention upped the Berkshires transmission rate to "substantial."
Berkshire Medical Center and Fairview Hospital reported that 120 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two weeks, and the outbreak at North Adams Commons continues to grow. More than half of all residents at the North Adams Commons have tested positive for COVID-19.
As of Wednesday evening, 47 residents and 10 staff members tested positive for the virus, according to Lisa Gaudet, vice president of business development and communications at Berkshire Healthcare Systems, which owns the facility.
Most who tested positive were vaccinated and four residents are hospitalized, according to Gaudet. The facility is providing monoclonal antibody treatment to residents and contact tracing is ongoing, she said.