A registered nurse prepares a syringe with the first round of the Pfizer COVID vaccination in Ridgeland, Miss., on Dec. 16. On Friday, Dec. 18, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting a 42-year-old nurse in Alabama died after she received the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday. After being contacted by the AP, Alabama Department of Public Health officials checked with the hospitals that administered the COVID-19 vaccine to confirm that claims about the death of a nurse were false.