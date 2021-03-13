CLAIM: A study by scientists at Sloan Kettering discovered Messenger RNA inactivates tumor suppressing proteins, meaning that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines can cause cancer.
THE FACTS: The 2018 study has no relevance to the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center confirmed the claim is false and misrepresents the findings of the study. An article in Natural News, which is known for circulating false information about vaccines, is spreading the false claim that COVID-19 vaccines could cause cancer. The claim that vaccines contain cancer causing ingredients has long been pushed by vaccine opponents. The story misrepresents a 2018 study to make the false assertion that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are “cancer-driving inoculations that, once the series is complete, will cause cancer tumors in the vaccinated masses who have all rushed out to get the jab out of fear and propaganda influence.” The false information was picked up by anti-vaccine websites and shared on Facebook and Reddit. “Looks like the “vaccine” is going to give people cancer according to Scientists at Sloan Kettering,” one Reddit user wrote when sharing the article. But the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, which conducted the 2018 study, said there is no truth to the claim. “This article circulating is categorically false, misrepresents the findings of our study and draws incorrect conclusions about vaccine risks,” the institute said in a statement. According to the institute, the 2018 study found that changes in certain mRNA molecules can inactivate tumor-suppressing proteins and thereby promote cancer -- but there is no connection to the mRNA used in COVID-19 vaccines. “It’s important to note that mRNAs are a normal component of all cells and the specific ones discussed here are not involved in mRNA-based vaccines, like the one developed against SARS-CoV-2,” the institute’s statement said. Natural News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
