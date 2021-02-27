In this Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden visits the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Md. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting Biden restored taxpayer funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Social media users are falsely claiming the Biden administration is bankrolling the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a Chinese lab which has faced unproven allegations that the coronavirus leaked from the facility leading to the global COVID-19 pandemic.