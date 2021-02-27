CLAIM: President Joe Biden tweeted that he was “proud” to see Coca-Cola educate its staff in “cultural reappropriation,” because white and Black people talk in different ways.
THE FACTS: The tweet was fabricated. It does not appear in any of Biden’s Twitter feeds, nor in Politwoops, a database from ProPublica that tracks deleted tweets by politicians. While the fake tweet that amassed more than a thousand shares on Facebook and Instagram appeared to come from the Twitter handle @JoeBiden, the president has not tweeted from that account except to retweet his official accounts, @POTUS and @WhiteHouse, since he was sworn in on Jan. 20. The bogus tweet began spreading after social media users began criticizing Coca-Cola for parts of a presentation about confronting racism on its LinkedIn Learning page. A slide in the presentation said, “Try to be less white.” It was part of a larger course called “Confronting Racism, with Robin DiAngelo.” But DiAngelo, an author and consultant who writes and conducts anti-racism trainings, said in a statement that she had not created the presentation, nor did she agree to its creation. The statement said the slides “do not represent the work she does for her virtual or in-person presentations, trainings and workshops.” The course has since been removed from LinkedIn Learning. Coca-Cola responded on Feb. 20 to false claims that the presentation was part of a mandatory training program for its staff, explaining it was among several resources on diversity, equity and inclusion that employees could view through the social media platform. “The video in question was accessible on the LinkedIn Learning platform but was not part of the company’s curriculum,” the company wrote.