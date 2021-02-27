CLAIM: On Feb. 18, President Joe Biden tweeted that comments on “minorities not being able to use the internet” were “taken out of context.”
THE FACTS: A fake tweet made to appear it came from Biden’s official Twitter account @JoeBiden circulated on social media following remarks he made at a CNN town hall on Feb. 16. “My comment regarding minorities not being able to use the internet was taken out of context," reads the phony tweet, which was shared as an image on social media. "It’s not they don’t know how to use it it’s just that they don’t know any better. Those people don’t know about computers because they lack the resources, education and their overall commitment in their communities. It’s not that they’re dumb it’s just they don’t like to do anything. Hope this clears that up.” Multiple Facebook users shared the bogus tweet. “I am going to assume that all those minorities that voted for him are okay with how he thinks about minorities,” wrote one Facebook user who shared the false post. The tweet cannot be found on Biden’s Twitter account or ProPublica’s database Politwoops that tracks tweets deleted by public officials. During a CNN town hall last week with journalist Anderson Cooper, Biden responded to a question about how his administration will tackle racial disparities in the COVID-19 vaccine response. There are fewer Black Americans being vaccinated than whites, AP reporting has found. Experts have cited several factors that could contribute to the emerging disparity, such as a deep-rooted mistrust of the medical establishment among Black Americans due to a history of discriminatory treatment. In his response, Biden talked about access to the vaccine being a physical obstacle for marginalized communities and said some people lack the internet access needed to get key information. “A lot of people don’t know how to register,” Biden stated. “Not everybody in the community — in the Hispanic and the African American community, particularly in rural areas that are distant and/or inner-city districts — know how to use — know how to get online to determine how to get in line for that COVID vaccination at the Walgreens or at the particular store,” Biden responded. Those comments were widely circulated on social media. Some Facebook users then began sharing an image of the false tweet attributed to Biden.