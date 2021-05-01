CLAIM: The Chicago Police Department tweeted, “We are all Derek Chauvin.”
THE FACTS: Social media users shared a fabricated screenshot last weekend that purported to show the Chicago Police Department openly taking a stand on Twitter in support of Derek Chauvin, who was convicted for the murder of George Floyd. The fake tweet included a photo of Chauvin taken during his trial and was quickly shared online as if it was real. Social media users circulated a screenshot of the fabricated tweet that said, “That’s what we have been saying this whole time.” The Twitter account behind the retweet has a bio that reads, “If I tweet it, second guess it.” The Chicago Police Department knocked down the false post on their official account and said they reported the incident to the social media platform. On Monday, the department said the manipulated image went against their values. “Not only does this synthetic and manipulated image, which is antithetical to our values, reflect the very worst of disinformation on social media, it also puts our officers & communities at risk by widening the gap in trust that we are working so hard to build, bridge & restore,” reads a tweet from the department. Floyd’s death sparked international outrage and nationwide protests against police brutality after a video circulated showing Chauvin pinning Floyd to the pavement with a knee to his neck. Chauvin was convicted in Floyd’s death on April 20.
— Associated Press writer Beatrice Dupuy in New York contributed this report.