In this Dec. 2 file photo, Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus pandemic, at Downing Street in London. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting the COVID-19 vaccine contains the virus, based on comments by Johnson. He mistakenly said “virus” instead of “vaccine” when he said at the news conference, “The virus has got to be stored at -70 degrees.”