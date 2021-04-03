In this Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 file photo, a voter submits a ballot in an official drop box during early voting in Athens, Ga. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting “Georgia’s new anti-voting law makes it a jail-time crime to drop off grandma’s absentee ballot in a drop box.” But the election bill known as SB 202, signed into law on March 25, has an exception allowing people to drop off ballots on behalf of their relatives. It also allows a caregiver to deliver a completed ballot on behalf of a disabled person, or a jail employee to deliver a completed ballot on behalf of someone who is in custody.