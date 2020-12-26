This Dec. 18 file photo shows Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., receiving a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot from Dr. Brian Monahan, the Capitol physician, in Washington. On Thursday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that the doctor never removed a cap from the syringe, so she never actually received the shot. Photos and news reports clearly document every step of the process of her successfully receiving the injection.