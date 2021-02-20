In this Thursday image from video, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, walks to check in for his flight back to the U.S., at Cancun International Airport in Cancun, Mexico. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that in 2016, Cruz tweeted, “I’ll believe in climate change when Texas freezes over.” The tweet is fabricated. It cannot be found on Cruz’s verified Twitter account, nor is it on websites that track deleted tweets by public officials.