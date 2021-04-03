On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting COVID-19 tests, like the one seen here, cause cancer because they are sterilized with ethylene oxide. Ethylene oxide is a gas commonly used to sterilize medical equipment. It is also used in the sterilization of spices and cosmetics. While it is listed by federal agencies as a carcinogen with long-term exposure, experts say the gas is used only in small amounts to sterilize COVID testing kits and would not present cancer hazard.