In this April 5 photo, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden wave from the Blue Room balcony as they participate in an Easter event at the White House in Washington. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting Biden needed a special medical team at the White House and was taken to the hospital late Sunday. But Biden was not at the White House on Easter Sunday; he celebrated the holiday at Camp David. Biden returned to Washington via Marine One around noon on Monday, according to reporting by The Associated Press.