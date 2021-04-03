Labor leader and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta stands next to first lady Jill Biden as she talks with volunteers at a vaccination site at The Forty Acres, the first headquarters of the United Farm Workers labor union, in Delano, Calif., on Wednesday. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting Biden gave a speech with the Nazi flag in the background. The flag, seen in the background, features a black eagle surrounded by a white circle on a red background. It was created in the 1960s by César Chávez’s brother, Richard Chávez, and his cousin, Manuel Chávez. The union’s website includes a quote from Chávez explaining the flag’s design: “A symbol is an important thing. That is why we chose an Aztec eagle. It gives pride…When people see it they know it means dignity.”