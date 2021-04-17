CLAIM: When the British news outlet Sky News tweeted a video interview with Prince Andrew, the FBI responded with its own tweet, saying, “Ooh, is he doing interviews now?”
THE FACTS: The FBI did not send this tweet. British composer Nick Harvey confirmed to The Associated Press that he created the fake tweet as a joke. An image containing the bogus tweet circulated after members of Britain's royal family reacted to the announcement that Prince Philip, husband to Queen Elizabeth II, had died at 99. On April 11, Sky News tweeted a video clip of an interview with Philip's son, Prince Andrew, in which he reflected on the queen’s response to her husband’s death. A fabricated image circulating widely on social media on Monday appeared to show a screenshot of that tweet, along with a wry reply tweet from the FBI. The apparent FBI tweet read, “Ooh, is he doing interviews now?” Twitter and Facebook users recognized it as a reference to Andrew’s lack of cooperation with a probe into accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Several social media users shared the image of the false tweet with posts that read: “The FBI wins Twitter today." A search on Twitter revealed that the Sky News tweet was real, but the FBI response was not. It existed only as part of the manipulated image created by Harvey. Harvey tweeted to claim ownership of the image, saying, “Of course the FBI would never actually tweet a reply like this, so I thought I’d mock it up for them instead.”
— Ali Swenson