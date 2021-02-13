In this Feb. 3 file photo, Capitol Police officers pay respects to the late U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick as an urn with his cremated remains lies in honor on a black-draped table at the center of the Capitol Rotunda in Washington. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting Fox News entirely ignored the Feb. 2 ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda honoring the slain U.S. Capitol Police officer, as television networks such as CNN and MSNBC broadcast live coverage. Fox News did not air the entire ceremony for Sicknick live on its main cable channel, but two of its hosts briefly cut to the event. Fox News also streamed the ceremony for Sicknick, who died after defending the Capitol during the insurrection on Jan. 6, live on its Facebook page and YouTube channel.