Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., finishes the vote to approve a landmark $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, at the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill awards a $25 million bonus to members of the House of Representatives. There are several passages that cite $25 million in funding, but no mention of congressional pay raises or bonuses.