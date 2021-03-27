CLAIM: “Finally, a judge has ruled Dominion Voting Machines were designed to create fraud.”
THE FACTS: No judge has made such a ruling. In December, a judge handling a Michigan lawsuit allowed the release of a report that contained false claims about a human error in Antrim County and about Dominion Voting Systems election technology, including the unsubstantiated assertion that the company's machines were designed to create fraud. The release of that report, which has since been debunked, did not amount to the judge endorsing its claims. Social media users spreading the false claim based their arguments on a December article, which covered Michigan 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer's decision at the time to allow the release of a flawed report contained in a lawsuit seeking to challenge Antrim County’s election results. Elsenheimer did not make a ruling supporting the report's contents. The 23-page report — signed by a former Republican congressional candidate with a history of spreading misinformation about Michigan’s election — claimed Dominion was “intentionally and purposefully designed with inherent errors to create systemic fraud and influence election results.” It claimed the results of the election in Antrim County, Michigan, should not have been certified because a forensic analysis of voting machines found a “machine error built into the voting software designed to create error.” But that analysis is “critically flawed, filled with dramatic conclusions without any evidence to support them,” according to a joint statement from the Michigan Department of State and the Michigan attorney general’s office in December. Antrim County officials concurred in a press release, saying, “An analysis which should have been data and fact based is instead riddled with false and unsupported claims, baseless attacks, and incorrect use of technical terms.” Dominion has presented evidence to show that its technology did not err in Antrim County during the 2020 election. Officials have thoroughly explained the human mistake that caused the small, Republican-leaning county to temporarily report unofficial results that reflected a landslide win for Joe Biden. Former President Donald Trump ultimately won the county with 61% of the vote. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced in early March that the state had completed more than 250 election audits, all of which “confirmed the integrity and accuracy of the 2020 election.” In her statement, Benson specifically mentioned the Antrim County audit, saying it found that “the Dominion machines used there accurately counted ballots throughout the county.” There’s also no evidence the election technology firm Dominion Voting Systems switched or deleted votes, used algorithms to unevenly weigh vote tallies, colluded with Democrats, or used foreign servers — despite repeated efforts by Trump and his supporters to claim it did.
— Associated Press writer Ali Swenson in Seattle contributed this report.