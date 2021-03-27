On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting “Finally, a judge has ruled Dominion Voting Machines were designed to create fraud.” No judge has made such a ruling. In December 2020, Michigan 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer allowed the release of a report that contained false claims about human error in Antrim County and about Dominion Voting Systems election technology, including the unsubstantiated assertion that the company's machines were designed to create fraud. The release of that report, which has since been debunked, did not amount to Elsenheimer endorsing its claims.