CLAIM: Mark Bedell, the superintendent of Kansas City Public Schools, tweeted in response to rapper and influencer Bhad Bhabie’s post about sending private messages on OnlyFans, a social media platform that allows people to sell explicit content to subscribers.
THE FACTS: The tweet came from an account impersonating the superintendent, both Bedell and an Associated Press analysis of the image confirmed. This week, an image falsely claiming to show a tweet from a superintendent in Kansas City, Missouri, circulated widely on Facebook and Twitter. The image showed an April 1 tweet from rapper Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli. In the tweet, she said she planned to respond to direct messages on OnlyFans, a platform where models and social media influencers charge subscribers to view explicit images, videos and other content. A Twitter user appearing to have the same picture and Twitter handle as Bedell replied to Bregoli’s tweet, saying he had “been waiting” and accusing Bregoli of “teasing” users. However, a closer look at the image shows the user’s Twitter handle employs an uppercase “I” instead of a lowercase “L” to impersonate Bedell’s handle, which is @MarkBedell_KCPS. The account that posted the tweet has been deactivated. Twitter has permanently suspended a different account with a similar handle to Bedell for violating the Twitter rules on impersonation, a Twitter spokesperson confirmed. Bedell responded to the fake accounts on Monday in a tweet that was shared by Kansas City Public Schools. “You may be seeing some fake accounts popping up under my name; please know that your senses are correct-they are fake!” Bedell wrote. “We have removed 3 fake accounts over the last 10 days. We are in the process of verifying my account with @Twitter.”
— Ali Swenson