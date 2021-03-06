In this Feb. 26 file photo, Georgia House Democrats speak with Democratic Rep. Park Cannon, right, in Atlanta during a sit-in at the state capitol sparked by opposition to Republican proposals that would restrict voting. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on a video circulating online incorrectly asserting left-wing protesters stormed Georgia’s Capitol building in Atlanta or engaged in an insurrection over a bill that would require photo ID for absentee voting. However, the Georgia Department of Public Safety confirmed to the AP that the protesters entered the state Capitol lawfully and remained peaceful, unlike the rioters in the violent Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington. “No one was arrested,” spokesperson Franka Young wrote.