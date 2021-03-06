CLAIM: Video shows left-wing protesters storming Georgia’s Capitol building in Atlanta or engaging in an insurrection over a bill that would require photo ID for absentee voting.
THE FACTS: There is no evidence that protests at Georgia's state Capitol on Feb. 26 amounted to a storming of the Capitol or an insurrection. Yet a video clip of the protest circulated widely on social media this week with claims exaggerating what happened. The 45-second clip showed a Georgia state trooper using a bullhorn to instruct protesters to disperse, citing a state law that allows arrests for disruptive protests at the Capitol. As the officer was speaking, Democratic Georgia Rep. Park Cannon approached him and put her ear up to the bullhorn, blocking it. Another officer moved her away by the arm, telling her to “step aside.” Cannon then engaged in an argument with the officers. Social media users on Monday likened the protest in the video to the violent siege of the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, which resulted in five deaths and hundreds of arrests. “Leftists STORM Georgia Capitol In Response to ID Required for Absentee Ballots,” conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza wrote in a headline alongside the video on the video-sharing website Rumble. Others on Twitter called the protest in the video an “insurrection” in tweets shared thousands of times. However, the Georgia Department of Public Safety confirmed to the AP that the protesters entered the state Capitol lawfully and remained peaceful, unlike the rioters in the violent Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington. “No one was arrested,” spokesperson Franka Young wrote. “The protesters were asked to disperse and they left peacefully on their own.” According to AP reporting, the Feb. 26 protest began after Democrats were not given a chance to speak on the House floor against House Bill 531, which would make multiple changes to restrict voting, including requiring photo ID to cast absentee ballots. During a lunch break, protesters gathered in the atrium of the Capitol. When Cannon put her ear up to a state trooper’s bullhorn, another trooper asked her to step aside. Cannon demanded a public apology from the officer and began shouting complaints that quickly evolved into an attack on the voting bills. Cannon then sat down and a group of more than a dozen Democrats, mostly House members, joined her. They remained on the steps for two hours, eating lunch, taking pictures, sending social media messages and leaving an aisle open for traffic. On Monday, the Georgia House passed House Bill 531, sending it to the Senate for further debate. Civil rights groups gathered at the Capitol to protest. As with the Feb. 26 protest, those who gathered on Monday entered the Capitol lawfully and were nonviolent, Young said.
— Associated Press writer Ali Swenson in Seattle contributed this report.