In this Feb. 2 photo provided by the Ohio Governor's Office, Gov. Mike DeWine, left, gets his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Dr. Kevin Sharrett, in Jamestown, Ohio. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting masks are no longer mandatory in Ohio, and DeWine isn’t saying a word about it. But masks remain mandatory in Ohio in indoor spaces as well as outdoors when social distancing is not possible. Ohio rescinded its previous coronavirus health orders on April 5, but the state issued a new order the same day simplifying the guidelines.