CLAIM: Masks are no longer mandatory in Ohio, and Republican Gov. Mike DeWine isn’t saying a word about it.
THE FACTS: Masks remain mandatory in Ohio in indoor spaces as well as outdoors when social distancing is not possible. Ohio rescinded its previous coronavirus health guidelines, including its facial covering requirement, on April 5 . Social media users posted the order from the Ohio Department of Health with false claims it means masks are no longer required in the Buckeye State. “Just a PSA — Masks are no longer mandatory in OHIO & Dewine isn’t saying a word about it,” one Facebook user wrote in a Wednesday post viewed more than 20,000 times. The social posts failed to mention that the previous orders were rescinded as part of a larger move by state officials to update and consolidate pandemic restrictions to make them simpler. A new order issued the same day — April 5 — requires individuals across the state to wear a facial covering at all times when in an indoor location that is not a residence, when outdoors without 6 feet of social distancing from others, and while using public transit, taxis, car services or ride-hailing services. The order also outlines several exemptions to the mask requirement, including children under 10, people with certain health conditions and people actively engaged in exercise in a gym or athletic competition. “Everyone should wear a mask when engaging with others outside their household,” the order reads.
— Associated Press writer Ali Swenson in Seattle contributed this report.