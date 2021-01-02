This photo from Tuesday shows debris remains on the sidewalks in front of buildings damaged in a Christmas Day explosion in Nashville, Tenn. On Thursday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting the explosion was caused by a missile or some kind of directed energy weapon. Surveillance video from a Metro Nashville Police Department camera at the intersection of 2nd Avenue North and Commerce Street captured the explosion and offers proof that the blast came from a parked recreational vehicle.