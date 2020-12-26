In this Friday, March 27, file photo, members of the House of Representatives walk down the steps of Capitol Hill in Washington after passing a coronavirus rescue package. On Thursday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that members of Congress gave themselves more than $40,000 in pay raises this year while only giving Americans $1,200 checks and voting to give just $600 more. House Appropriations Committee spokesperson Evan Hollander confirmed to the AP that congressional salaries did not go up this year. “In fact, the legislation just passed specifically blocks the COLA that would otherwise have taken effect,” Hollander said, referring to an automatic “cost of living adjustment” in pay.