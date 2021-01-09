A healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot in Southfield, Mich., on Jan. 5 On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that COVID-19 vaccines that rely on messenger RNA technology will teach the body to attack itself, leading to autoimmune disease. The mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 contain a genetic code that trains the immune system to recognize the spike protein on the surface of the virus to generate an immune response and fight it. A lack of understanding around how mRNA vaccines work has led to a flurry of misinformation around the vaccines.