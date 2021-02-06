In this Jan 7 file photo, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., bows her head during a closing prayer of a joint session of the House and Senate to confirm Electoral College votes at the Capitol in Washington. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that Ocasio-Cortez falsely claimed she faced rioters in the main Capitol building during the Jan. 6 insurrection. In a Feb. 2 Instagram Live video where the congresswomen opened up about the Capitol attack and her past sexual assault, she explained that she was in her office in a neighboring building on the Capitol complex, where she experienced a frightening encounter with a Capitol Police officer who she said didn’t announce himself.