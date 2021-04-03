On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting Oxford is considering removing sheet music from its music curriculum as part of sweeping changes intended to “decolonize” the program. But there are no plans under consideration to remove sheet music or western musical notation from the music curriculum at Oxford University, according to Stephen Rouse, head of university communications. Rouse told The Associated Press that while the music faculty is planning to expand its music curriculum to broaden offerings, cutting sheet music is not part of the plan.