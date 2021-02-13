In this Jan. 20 file photo, President Joe Biden pauses as he signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on a manipulated photo circulating online incorrectly asserting it shows President Joe Biden asleep in his seat at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office with a stack of executive orders in front of him. Biden’s head in the post comes from a 2011 event where he appears to briefly doze off as former President Barack Obama delivered a speech on the national debt.