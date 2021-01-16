In this Feb. 18, 2016 file photo, a police officer struggles to keep hold of a box containing voting material as excited voters surround him after waiting over 7 hours without being able to vote, at a polling station in Ggaba, on the outskirts of Kampala, Uganda. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on this photo circulating online incorrectly asserting it shows young people in Uganda stopping a policeman from stealing a ballot box during the country’s presidential election on Thursday. The photo was taken during Uganda’s last presidential election in 2016.