In this Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2011 file photo, pro-labor protesters bang drums and chant inside the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., during their eighth day of protesting. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on a photo circulating online incorrectly asserting it shows Democratic protesters storming the U.S. Capitol during the confirmation of then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in 2018. That photo is being misrepresented. It was taken in February 2011 at the state Capitol in Madison, during labor demonstrations against to protest a proposal that would effectively strip union workers of collective bargaining rights.