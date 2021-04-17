CLAIM: A photo shows President Joe Biden kneeling in front of George Floyd’s son.
THE FACTS: The young boy in the photo with Biden is not George Floyd’s son. Social media users shared the falsely identified photo during the murder trial this week of the Minnesota police officer charged with killing Floyd last May. “U.S. President Joe Biden kneels down to beg George Floyd’s son for forgiveness,” a Facebook user who posted the photo falsely claimed. The false claims also circulated on Twitter. In fact, the photo was taken on Sept. 9, 2020, and shows Biden in Detroit with a boy named C.J. Brown. His father, Clement Brown Jr., owns Three Thirteen, a clothing store in the city. Photographer Chip Somodevilla took the photo for Getty Images. Associated Press photographer Patrick Semansky also took a photo of Biden and C.J. from a similar angle that day. That photo also shows the boy’s grandfather, Clement Brown. Biden reportedly went to the store to shop for his grandchildren. He was campaigning in Michigan at the time. Chauvin, 45, a white officer, is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death on May 25.
— Arijeta Lajka