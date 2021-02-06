In this Jan. 22, 2020 file photo, David Xol-Cholom of Guatemala hugs his son, Byron, at Los Angeles International Airport as they reunite after being separated about one-and-half years ago during the Trump administration's wide-scale separation of immigrant families. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that nine parents who were deported under the Trump administration after being separated from their children at the border were allowed to return to the United States on Feb. 3. The family reunions referenced on social media did not happen this week, they occurred in 2020 due to a court order.